Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Flowers (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Minter's comments essentially match what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Monday, as Flowers' left hamstring injury isn't considered serious and is unlikely to result in the wideout missing much time, if any. Before departing Sunday's 41-23 win over the Colts with just under six minutes remaining in the second quarter and then being ruled out in the fourth quarter, Flowers had a banner day, recording five receptions for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown. If Flowers able to make enough progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury as Week 2 prep rolls along to suit up next Sunday versus the Saints, he should be locked in as quarterback Lamar Jackson's top target.