Flowers caught five of six targets for 58 yards and rushed twice for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Jets.

Flowers accounted for 58 of Lamar Jackson's 153 passing yards while no teammate exceeded 30 receiving yards. The shifty wide receiver is the top option in Baltimore's passing game, but the Ravens haven't gotten much going through the air in recent weeks, as Jackson has just one passing touchdown over the past three games while throwing for fewer than 200 yards in each of those outings. Flowers has caught 58 of 77 targets for 761 yards but has only one touchdown heading into Thursday's home game against the Bengals on Thanksgiving night.