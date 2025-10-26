Flowers caught seven of nine targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 30-16 win over Chicago. He added eight rushing yards on his only carry.

The third-year wideout led the Ravens in receptions, targets and receiving yards as Tyler Huntley put together a very efficient performance against an injury-ravaged Bears secondary. Flowers tied his season high with the seven grabs, a mark he's reached four times in seven games while amassing a 41-486-1 line on 55 targets. Lamar Jackson (hamstring) could be back under center next week, but no matter who he's catching passes from, Flowers figures to be heavily involved in the game plan in Week 9 against the Dolphins.