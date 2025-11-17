Flowers had three receptions on five targets for 78 yards while taking one carry for five yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over Cleveland.

Flowers finished Sunday's contest as the Ravens' leading receiver on a low-volume passing day. The 24-year-old was held out of the end zone for the ninth-straight game since a standout performance back in Week 1 (7-143-1). The good news for the wideout's managers is that he has maintained a high fantasy floor with averages of 5.3 receptions and 62.2 receiving yards over those nine scoreless outings. Flowers should continue providing numbers worthy of starting -- especially in PPR formats -- against the Jets next Sunday.