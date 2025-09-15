Flowers brought in seven of 11 targets for 75 yards in the Ravens' 41-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Flowers once again filled the role of a true No. 1 receiver, leading the way in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Ravens. While he matched his Week 1 catch total, Flowers didn't come close to approximating his 143-yard tally and didn't get into the end zone. However, Baltimore naturally wasn't pressed to be anywhere near as aggressive through the air as in that game, however, and the Flowers-Lamar Jackson connection appears to be in prime form going into a Week 3 home showdown against the Lions on Monday night, Sept. 22.