Flowers secured all five targets for 64 yards in the Ravens' 28-6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Flowers led the Ravens across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets after also setting the pace in all three categories during Sunday's win over the Bears. Flowers was back to working with Lamar Jackson on Thursday after the latter's three game absence due to a hamstring injury, and the third-year receiver now has at least five receptions in five consecutive contests. Flowers next takes aim at the Vikings secondary in a Week 10 road matchup on Sunday, Nov. 9.