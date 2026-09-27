The Ravens continue to view Flowers (hamstring) as a game-time decision leading up to Sunday's tilt with the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, and the wide receiver is expected to be limited to "somewhere in the realm of 20 to 30 plays" if he suits up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After turning in a limited practice Friday, Flowers went through a pregame workout Sunday and appeared to be moving around well while testing out both his left hamstring and the soggy field conditions in Brazil. The Ravens are still contemplating whether to make Flowers available for the Week 3 contest, with an official call on his status expected to arrive when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Flowers gets clearance to play, he looks like he could handle well under a full workload, making him a less appealing fantasy option than he normally would be as the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver.