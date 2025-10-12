Flowers, who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams due to a shoulder injury, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flowers logged a trio of limited practices this week while managing a shoulder issue. He was deemed questionable to play on Baltimore's final injury report Friday, but it appears he'll ultimately be able to suit up. However, for the second straight week he'll be working with QB Cooper Rush, as Lamar Jackson (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 6. In addition, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that Flowers will likely play less snaps than usual, further complicating things for fantasy managers who have to decide whether to place him in their lineups this weekend.