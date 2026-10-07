Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Flowers (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Though Flowers wasn't present on the field for the media-access portion of practice, the fourth-year wideout was apparently able to get in some work behind the scenes Wednesday. The Ravens haven't indicated that Flowers has experienced any setbacks with his hamstring since returning from a one-game absence to play in both of the previous two contests, so his limitations to begin Week 5 prep were most likely maintenance-related. Flowers still appears likely to head into Sunday's game in Atlanta without an injury designation, though his fantasy appeal may be more limited than usual with Tyler Huntley trending toward drawing the Week 5 start in place of the injured Lamar Jackson (ankle).