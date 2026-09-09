Flowers (hamstring) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.

This is the first specification on Flowers' recent lower-body issue as the team listed his injury as a hamstring. He missed multiple sessions last week and was working off to the side in Wednesday's practice. Flowers still has two more days to ramp up to a full practice. The Ravens' receiver depth behind Flowers is also being tested going into the season as Devontez Walker was listed as limited with a groin issue. Flowers' status will be one to monitor as Sunday approaches.