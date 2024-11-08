Flowers secured four of six targets for 34 yards in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.
Flowers finished with the second-most receptions and third-most targets for the Ravens on the night, but he was much quieter than in his previous two games when he'd recorded a combined 242 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Flowers' catch total was also his second lowest of the last six contests, but he could well bounce back in what should be a highly competitive Week 11 divisional road showdown against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 17.
