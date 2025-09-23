Flowers brought in two of three targets for 13 yards in the Ravens' 38-30 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

After coming into the night with an impressive 14-218-1 line that he'd generated over the first two games of the season, Flowers crashed down to earth in the interconference clash. The 2023 first-round pick's downturn was precipitated by a significant drop in targets, as he drew just three looks from Lamar Jackson after seeing a combined 20 over the first pair of contests. Flowers is likely to be much more involved in another potential wire-to-wire battle versus the Chiefs on the road in Week 4.