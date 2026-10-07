Flowers (foot) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Flowers has dealt with hamstring issues off and on since training camp, and now he has a new foot issue heading into Week 5. He was able to get some work in during Wednesday's session, but it didn't come during the media viewing period. The Ravens' outlook on offense is already tenuous, with Lamar Jackson's ankle injury preventing him from practicing Wednesday. Flowers still has time to ramp up to a full practice before the end of the week, however.