Flowers was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hip injury.

This is his first time not being a full participant all season, and with no indication of a serious injury. Flowers played 98 percent of Baltimore's snaps on offense in a 34-20 win over the Bengals last Thursday, finishing with four touches for 50 yards after a dubious holding call cost him a 69-yard TD on a screen pass. The rookie already leads Baltimore targets (72) and looks like a clear No. 1 in the passing game after TE Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending leg injury last week. Flowers should be busy Sunday night against the Chargers if he's able to move past the hip injury.