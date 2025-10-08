Flowers (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a new injury for the Ravens' top wide receiver and his first time on the injury report this season. Starting the week limited isn't too much of a concern at the moment, unless Flowers was injured in Wednesday's practice. If Flowers is unable to play Sunday against the Rams, Baltimore would roll out a wideout group of Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker (oblique).