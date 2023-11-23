Flowers (hip) was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday.

Flowers was limited Wednesday, so his downgrade to 'DNP' a day later is notable. Meanwhile, fellow WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) was limited Thursday, while Rashod Bateman (foot) worked fully. Friday's injury report will add valuable context regarding the chances of the trio all playing Sunday night against the Chargers, but unless Flowers practices fully to close the week, he figures to head into the weekend with an injury designation.