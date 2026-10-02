Flowers (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after being limited in Friday's practice.

After upgrading to full participation Thursday, Flowers took a step back Friday, but it's possible the Ravens just rested him some considering the addition of "rest" alongside his name on the injury report, per Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Flowers is likely better than 50/50 to play Sunday against the Titans. He's a locked-in WR2 in fantasy with big-time upside when available.