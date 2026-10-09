Flowers (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game at Atlanta, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Flowers is no longer listed with a hamstring injury, instead having his practice participation limited (Wednesday through Friday) due to a foot issue. There hasn't been much to suggest it's a serious injury, but fantasy managers will still want to keep one eye on the situation this weekend ahead of an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff for the Ravens and Falcons. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) didn't practice this week and has been ruled out.