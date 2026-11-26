Flowers (ankle) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Flowers was limited at practice Wednesday, but the wide receiver's quick return to full participation one day later clears the way for him to suit up Sunday against the Texans. In his last outing, Flowers (who has recorded a fantasy-friendly 57/785/3 receiving line on 82 targets through 10 games), was on the field for 88 percent of his team's snaps on offense in a 35-33 loss to the Panthers in Week 11, en route to catching eight of his game-high 11 targets for 97 yards.