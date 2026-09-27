Flowers (hamstring) "looked good" during a pregame workout, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, and the Ravens are still mulling whether he'll play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The field conditions in Brazil are a major factor in the Ravens' decision regarding the status of Flowers, who is nursing a hamstring injury and sat out the Week 2 loss to the Saints. He remained sidelined for the Ravens' first two Week 3 practices back in the United States before making the trip to Brazil and turning in a limited practice Friday. Flowers seemingly responded well both to that practice and during his pregame work, but he still looks to be a true game-time call leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if Flowers gains clearance to play, the Ravens could manage his snaps to some degree.