Flowers (lower body) was on the field for practice Tuesday and appears to be participating fully, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baltimore won't release its first Week 1 injury report until Wednesday, but assuming Flowers doesn't appear on the report or is listed as a full practice participant, he'll be in the clear to suit up Sunday in Indianapolis. Rewarded with a four-year, $140 million extension earlier this summer, Flowers remains on track to serve as the Ravens' clear No. 1 pass catcher heading into his fourth NFL campaign.