Flowers caught three of four targets for 56 yards and rushed once for minus-6 yards in Sunday's 28-3 win over Cleveland.

With Odell Beckham (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) unavailable, Mark Andrews was Lamar Jackson's favorite target, catching all five of his targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Flowers finished second on the team in targets, and most of his production came on a 43-yard catch in the final minute of the first half, which set up Baltimore's third touchdown. The 2023 first-round pick out of Boston College has caught 24 of 29 targets for 244 yards through four games, but Flowers is still searching for his first NFL touchdown heading into his Week 5 introduction to the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.