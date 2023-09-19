Flowers caught four of five targets for 62 yards and added a six-yard carry in the Week 2 win over the Bengals.

The rookie continues to impress early in his career. Flowers' big highlight Sunday came on an impressive 52-yard reception between Bengals defenders, showing a downfield element that was not explored as much in the season opener. Baltimore spread the ball around more in Week 2 as Mark Andrews returned to the fold, so Flowers' target volume was cut in half. Still, Flowers was efficient with his opportunities and is off to a strong start overall. Baltimore hosts Indianapolis in Week 3.