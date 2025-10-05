Flowers recorded five receptions on five targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

Flowers was unsurprisingly Cooper Rush's favorite target, and he came away with a decent fantasy stat line despite the blowout loss. He did most of his damage on a deep pass down the field that went for 56 yards, with Flowers being tackled at the four-yard line to narrowly miss out on his second score of the season. Though it was an unsustainable way to get the production, Flowers has now topped 70 receiving yards in four of five games this season and will hope to get Lamar Jackson (hamstring) back for a Week 6 matchup against the Rams.