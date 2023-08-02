Flowers has made a strong case for a starting job during training camp while fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) has remained absent, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

Bateman has been on the active/PUP list for over a week now, and while that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, it at least lends to concern that he won't be at this best early on. That wouldn't be at all atypical for a wideout coming back from a season-ending Lisfranc injury, though the Ravens were optimistic about their 2021 first-round pick earlier this offseason. With some of that optimism perhaps waning, the team's 2023 first-rounder (Flowers) has stepped up alongside Odell Beckham to form a solid duo for Lamar Jackson in practice. The Ravens have two other wideouts with considerable NFL starting experience, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay, but in terms of likely fantasy contributors with potential for considerable target volume it's probably a three-way race between Flowers, Beckham and Bateman. So far, Beckham and Flowers are winning that race, both showing strong in training camp while Bateman lingers on the PUP list.