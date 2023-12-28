Flowers (calf) isn't practicing Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Ravens haven't indicated that Flowers is in danger of sitting out Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but the rookie receiver's lack of activity in both of the team's first two Week 17 practices isn't the most encouraging sign for his health. Flowers would assuage some of the concern about his status for Sunday if he's able to get back on the field Friday in any capacity. He's coming off one of his stronger outings of the season in the Ravens' 33-19 win over the 49ers on Monday, when he hauled in nine of 13 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown.