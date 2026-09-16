Flowers (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice.

Flowers aggravated a hamstring issue from the preseason during Sunday's win over the Colts. He had piled up a career-high 150 yards in the first half but did not return to action after the aggravation. Coach Jesse Minter called Flowers day-to-day earlier Wednesday. Flowers' next chance to practice will come Thursday, but at this stage his status for Week 2 is murky at best. Baltimore's receiving depth is being tested early as rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery.