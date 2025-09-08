Flowers had seven receptions on nine targets for 143 yards and a touchdown while adding eight rushing yards on two attempts in Sunday's 41-40 loss to the Bills.

Flowers overcame an undisclosed injury during the practice week in order to suit up for Baltimore's season opener. Fantasy managers were elated to not only see the speedy receiver in the starting lineup, but also back producing true WR1 numbers after suffering a knee sprain in Week 18 last year. The 143 receiving yards set a new high-water mark for the third-year wideout while his nine targets finished five ahead of the second-highest player (Rashod Bateman). Flowers is shaping up to be an elite fantasy option heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Browns.