Flowers (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Coming out of Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars, Flowers is nursing a foot injury that resulted in him being a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but his ability to take every rep of Friday's session clears the way for him to play Monday versus San Francisco. The injury may have played a part in Flowers' disappointing output in the Week 15 win, as he finished with just one catch for seven yards on two targets, despite playing 86 percent of the Ravens' snaps on offense.