Flowers caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars.

Flowers barely saw any involvement as the Ravens went with a run-heavy approach, while tight end Isaiah Likely accounted for 70 of Lamar Jackson's 171 passing yards, as well as Jackson's lone passing touchdown. This was a disappointing step back for the rookie wide receiver, who had 18 targets over the previous two games and came into Sunday's win on a two-game touchdown streak. Flowers will look to bounce back in a high-profile Monday Night Football clash with the 49ers in Week 16.