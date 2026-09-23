Flowers (hamstring) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

On Monday, head coach Jesse Minter said that Flowers had a "good shot" at playing in Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Brazil, after the star wideout missed the Ravens' Week 2 loss to the Saints due to the hamstring injury. However, with Flowers opening Week 3 prep as a spectator, his availability to return to action this Sunday now appears to be more uncertain. If Flowers ends up missing a second straight game, Rashod Bateman would be line for another turn as the Ravens' No. 1 receiver.