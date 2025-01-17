Flowers (knee) is not participating in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers did appear to be finishing up a separate workout prior to the start of Friday's session, per Giana Han of TheBaltimoreBanner.com, and he was still spotted wearing a right knee brace. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Flowers is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's divisional-round road game against Buffalo, so his status will need to be closely monitored. If the Ravens leave the door open for Flowers to play, his status could come down to the wire as Sunday's 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff approaches.