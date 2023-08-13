Flowers didn't officially draw a target and rushed once for one yard in the Ravens' 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday night.

Flowers' quiet stat line is a bit deceiving, as the rookie first-round pick drew illegal use of hands and defensive holding penalties over a three-play sequence that straddled the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second. Flowers was also guilty of a flag in his own right, getting whistled for a false start on the Ravens' first offensive play. A mixed bag of a debut now behind him, Flowers will aim to get on the stat sheet as a receiver for the first time when Baltimore tangles with the Commanders on Monday night, Aug. 21 in its second preseason game.