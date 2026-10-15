Flowers (toe) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Flowers has been no stranger to the injury report this season, having missed a game due to a hamstring injury in Week 2 while also dealing with a foot injury. It's unclear if this latest toe injury is related to his previous foot issue, through which Flowers played in the Week 5 win over Atlanta. Flowers caught eight passes for 53 yards from backup QB Tyler Huntley in that game, and Huntley could be under center again for Sunday's game against the Browns, as Lamar Jackson (ankle) has yet to return to practice. Flowers' practice participation will bear monitoring Friday, though he could still avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game, especially if he practices without limitations Friday like he did Wednesday.