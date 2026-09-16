Flowers (hamstring) wasn't seen during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Flowers ripped off five catches (on six targets) for 150 yards and one touchdown before departing late in the second quarter of this past Sunday's win at Indianapolis due to a hamstring issue. Coach Jesse Minter called Flowers "day-to-day" Monday, per Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun, with an expectation that the wide receiver won't miss much time. Wednesday's injury report will reveal if Flowers indeed went down as a non-participant or eventually was able to mix into drills.