Flowers, who has missed the past two practices due to a stomach bug, is expected to return early next week, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Ravens have had a number of players not participating in the early portions of training camp due to various reasons, but it seems as if the 2023 first-round pick simply was dealing with an illness that shouldn't sideline him too much longer. Flowers will aid a dramatically different receiving group from last season that sees the arrival of veterans Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor along with the potential return of Rashod Bateman (foot) and stud incumbent Mark Andrews.