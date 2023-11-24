Flowers (hip) was spotted on the field at practice Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Flowers didn't practice Thursday, so his presence on the field Friday is a positive step ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. The Ravens' final Week 12 injury report will be released later Friday and will clarify whether Flowers heads into the weekend with an injury designation.
