Flowers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Flowers was limited in all three of Baltimore's practices prior to being tagged with a questionable designation for Week 6. Even if Flowers plays, he would be catching passes from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, as Lamar Jackson (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second consecutive game.

