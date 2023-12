Flowers (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Flowers got back on the practice field Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, but he managed only a limited session, so the rookie could be in danger of missing a game for the first time in his NFL career. Final word on Flowers' availability may not come until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff between the 11-4 Dolphins and 12-3 Ravens.