Flowers (hip) was a full practice participant Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Chargers.

Flowers already downplayed his absence from practice Thursday and told reporters his availability for Sunday has never been in doubt, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. A full practice to close out the week confirms the rookie is on track to play, though the Ravens will leave the door open for a last-second change of heart or setback. Fellow wideout Odell Beckham (shoulder) also is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game despite upgrading to full practice participation Friday.