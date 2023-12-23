Flowers (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh revealed that Flowers was tending to a foot injury, but the Ravens weren't worried about his availability for Week 16, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Flowers proceeded to be limited at Thursday's practice before bumping up to all activity Friday and Saturday. Still, his status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.