Flowers brought in nine of 10 targets for 78 yards and rushed twice for nine yards in the Ravens' 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Flowers' pro debut was even more impressive than the numbers indicate when factoring in Lamar Jackson completed just 17 passes for 169 yards overall. The rookie's longest catch went for a relatively modest 21 yards, but after averaging 15.3 yards per reception in his four college seasons, the short-area role he filled Sunday isn't likely to be the norm. Flowers will look to build on his status as Baltimore's leading receiver across the board when he faces the Bengals on the road in Week 2.