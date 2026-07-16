Ravens' Zay Flowers: Ravens keen on extension

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Thursday on 105.7 The Fan that Baltimore "definitely" wants to ink Flowers to a contract extension before the start of the 2026 regular season, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The Ravens already picked up Flowers' fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2027 while giving both sides time to work out an extension. Flowers has also made clear he wants to remain with Baltimore long term, so a deal appears more a matter of timing than interest. Flowers is solidified as the No. 1 receiving option for quarterback Lamar Jackson and posted a career-best 86-1,215-5 line in 2025 while playing in all 17 regular-season games.