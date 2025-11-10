Flowers recorded four receptions on six targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Vikings.

Flowers continued in his typical role, dominating targets and production among the Baltimore pass catchers. He logged long receptions of 27 and 22 yards, his third consecutive game with at least one catch of at least 20 yards. While Flowers is Lamar Jackson's most reliable target, he has not reached 80 receiving yards or found the end zone since Week 1.