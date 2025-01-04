Flowers (knee) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Browns.

Flowers was seen grabbing at his right knee following a 12-yard catch in the second quarter and was tended to on the field for some time before walking slowly to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room. He was ruled out after halftime, and with Nelson Agholor a healthy scratch Saturday, the Ravens' receiving corps currently is composed of Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and Steven Sims.