Flowers brought in four of six targets for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers.

Flowers waited until Week 18 to produce his finest fantasy performance of the season. The 24-year-old popped off for 138 yards while scoring multiple touchdowns in a game for the first time in 2025. The Boston College product set new career highs in receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,211) this year, and his recent scoring binge (five TDs over last four games) helped him tie the six touchdowns he scored in his rookie campaign. Flowers will enter the final year of his rookie contract operating as the Ravens' top wideout, a role that should provide plenty of upside for fantasy managers in 2026.