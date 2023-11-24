Flowers (hip) told reporters Friday that he's feeling good and will play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Flowers said his availability was never in doubt, noting that he "had to take a little break" due to the minor hip injury. It sounds like he'll practice again Friday and either avoid a game designation of be listed as questionable.
