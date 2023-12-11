Flowers caught six of 10 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's overtime win over the Rams. He added a two-point conversion.

The rookie was on his way to a somewhat disappointing outing before reeling in the go-ahead 21-yard touchdown from Lamar Jackson with 1:16 remaining. He then punctuated that possession by catching the two-point conversion to give the Ravens a three-point lead. Flowers has now drawn 18 targets in two games since Mark Andrews went down with an ankle injury that will likely end his season. Only Odell Beckham has double-digit targets among Baltimore receivers since Andrews' injury and Flowers now holds a sturdy 24 percent target share on the season. The Ravens head to Jacksonville for Sunday Night Football in Week 15.