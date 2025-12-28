Flowers recorded four receptions on five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Packers.

The Ravens only took to the air 20 times and limited most of those attempts to short areas of the field. That held back all of their pass catchers, though Flowers made the most of his opportunity to lead the team in receptions and yards. He also found the end zone for the third straight game after making a 10-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter.