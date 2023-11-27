Flowers recorded five receptions on eight targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers. He added one rush for 37 yards and an additional score.

Flowers led the Ravens in targets and receptions and tallied two touchdowns. The first came on a three-yard reception early in the second quarter, while he later sealed the victory on a 37-yard rush around the left end to put the Ravens up by 10 points late in the fourth quarter. Targets tend to be dispersed widely in the Baltimore offense, so he isn't likely to put up big performances consistently, but Flowers now has more than 50 yards from scrimmage in three consecutive games.